LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Henderson is being recognized for its commitment to equality.

The Human Rights Campaign ranked Henderson as one of the most inclusive places in the country for the LGBTQ community.

Factors include services being offered to members of the community including the Henderson Equality Center.

Tim Buchanan with the Mayor's Office says he is proud.

Henderson has also been recognized as one of the best and safest places to live in America.