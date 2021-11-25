Watch
Henderson police help 75-year-old homeless woman reconnect with family

Henderson Police Department shared a heartwarming story on their Facebook page this week of officers helping a 75-year-old woman who was experiencing homelessness.
Posted at 11:20 PM, Nov 24, 2021
HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Police Department shared a heartwarming story on their Facebook page this week of officers helping a 75-year-old woman who was experiencing homelessness.

Officers say they found Rose living behind a road barrier with a make-shift sling on her arm and very few belongings.

The officers say they formed an instant connection with her and wanted to help her out.

They located her son in Louisiana and surprised her with a flight back to her family.

Rose has since met her grandchildren for the first time and keeps in touch with the HPD officers who helped her reconnect with family.

