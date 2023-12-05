Henderson hospital celebrates debut of improved, kid-friendly pediatric ER facilities

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican Siena Hospital held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to debut new pediatric emergency room facilities.

The new children's ER facility includes dedicated parking and an entrance separate from the adult ER. There are said to be nine dedicated pediatric emergency beds and admitting and waiting areas for patients and their parents or guardians.

The pediatric facility has a custom-designed and kid-friendly atmosphere and decor.

"Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican Siena Hospital has reimagined its Children’s Emergency Room facilities, " officials said. "Expanding and enhancing the ability of the Henderson community’s only pediatric emergency room to provide quality acute care services for Southern Nevada children."

The Siena Children’s Emergency Department has treated more than 10,000 children each year since it opened in 2015. Officials say population projections anticipate neighborhoods surrounding Siena Hospital will experience greater than five percent growth in pediatric-aged patients over the next five years.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the pediatric emergency entrance. Dr. Carla Laos, medical director of Siena Hospital Children’s ER and Dr. Chad Warren, president of St. Rose Dominican Health Foundation, attended, according to a media release.