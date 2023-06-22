Henderson Fire Department saves 6-week kitten stuck in wall

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A "purr-fect" rescue!

The Henderson Fire Department tweeted about a kitten rescue Tuesday evening.

At 3:30am this morning, crews from Station 81 rescued a six-week-old kitten stuck in a block wall! 👨🚒🐱



With a bit of creativity and perseverance, HFD saved the kitten! Way to go, HFD! #HendersonCares #MyHenderson pic.twitter.com/3YAY8Jy5fR — Henderson Fire (@HendFireDept) June 22, 2023

In a video, fire officials are seen grabbing a kitten that was stuck in a block wall around 3:30 a.m.

The kitten was hesitant to leave the hole, but was soon comforted by fire officials once they were able to get it outside. The kitten is reportedly 6 weeks old.

"With a bit of creativity and perseverance, HFD saved the kitten," officials said in a tweet.