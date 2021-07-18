Watch
Henderson elementary school get library makeover to help students connect

Posted at 7:35 PM, Jul 17, 2021
HENDERSON (KTNV) — Following a challenging year for teachers, Carson Dellosa Education has teamed up with influencer design duo, Happily Ever Elementary, to give Robert and Sandy Ellis Elementary School in Henderson the ultimate library makeover.

Nicole Cortney, the Ellis Elementary School librarian, saw that her students were struggling with academics and feeling disconnected after the events of the last year and wanted to make a change in her school community.

This upcoming school year, students will be united with friends and teachers back on campus, and frequent visits to the library are anticipated.

Carson Dellosa and Happily Ever Elementary are working tremendously hard to create a gorgeous transformation and, ultimately, a difference in this local community.

