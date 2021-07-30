Henderson company creating new pathways for rural areas across the globe

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Today we're introducing you to a Nevada Built business, dreaming of a big future, while keeping it's focus much more grounded. 13 Action News anchor Todd Quinones shows us how this Henderson company is making money by fixing what's under your feet.

BIOCHEMICAL MANUFACTURING

The surface of Lake Sahara gets all the attention. But beneath the tranquil, turquoise top of the man-made lake lies the work of a Nevada Built business called Substrata.

"We are a biochemical manufacturing company. That means we manufacture enzyme based products," says Substrata CEO, Royal Marty.

CONCRETE LIKE SURFACE

He says one of the products they make is an enzyme based solution used to harden dirt.

"You mix it in with the soil and it creates a concrete like surface... They used it in the Lake Sahara back in the 70s. Now to this day, the seepage and the erosion that they've seen on Lake Sahara has been negligible," says Marty.

STABLE ROAD

But their bread and butter are roads. No, not anything like the 15 or 215. We're talking mostly about unpaved dirt roads, like roads that lead to a farmhouse or ranch in rural parts of Nevada, the United States and well beyond.

"Whether it's in Latin America or even Africa, now they can use Perma-zyme and apply it once and have a very stable road that they can rely on for 10 to 15 years," says Marty.

SOLUTION FOR DUST

The Henderson company also makes an enzyme based solution that helps keep the dust down at construction sites by creating a kind of crust over the soil.

"What it does is, it traps those loose particles in. Now when wind comes through or something like that, those soil particles cannot come up and enter the atmosphere," says Marty.

Now at this point you may be asking, what exactly is an enzyme?

NONTOXIC

"An enzyme is essentially a living organism and an enzyme acts as a catalyst for something," says Marty.

Enzymes are also used to brew beer and ferment wine.

"They are environmentally friendly, nontoxic and nonhazardous," says Marty.

He took over the business from a friend of his father's.

ODOR CONTROL

"The company was originally founded back in the 70s," says Marty.

After learning the ropes, he bought the company and renamed it. Now his focus is on expansion. That includes products for household use, including a solution for cleaning and odor control.

"When it's used for odor elimination, the enzymes actually go through and are eating the proteins that are causing the odor. So if it's used for like pet odors or something like that, the enzymes are actually eating those proteins," says Marty.

While Substrata is largely for commercial and industrial use, you can buy their solution, Zimply Clean. Substrata is also growing and currently hiring.