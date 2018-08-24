Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve gets grant

HENDERSON (KTNV) - Henderson hopes the birds and the bees get some attention.

The city of Henderson just got a $5,000 grant that will go toward buying plants and trees for the Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve. Ideally, the new vegetation will bring bees, and then more birds because birds eat bees.

Many people haven't ever gone to the preserve and they want to change that.

"We're really struggling to get folks out to the Bird Viewing Preserve and this is one way to get them there, show them what they can plant in their backyard," said Nick McLemore, the recreation services manager for the city of Henderson.

They want to start planting during the fall.