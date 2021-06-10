HELP of Southern Nevada launches 10th annual 'HELP2O' Water Drive

HELP of Southern Nevada, a local non-profit dedicated to assisting Southern Nevada’s most vulnerable individuals for over 50 years, is holding its 10th annual “HELP2O” Water Drive, beginning June 1 through August 31.

The water donation campaign is calling on members of the community to exemplify what it means to be #VegasStrong by donating bottled water to the HELP of Southern Nevada Framing Hope Warehouse located at 1600 E. Flamingo Road, open Monday – Thursday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Water bottles collected will be regularly distributed to at-risk homeless individuals throughout Southern Nevada, protecting them from the dangers of scorching summertime temperatures.

In addition to water bottles, monetary donations can be made through HELP2O donation website.