HELP of Southern Nevada celebrating National Tiara Day

tiaras & tequila
Posted at 1:32 PM, May 04, 2021
HELP of Southern Nevada celebrates National Tiara Day with its fourth annual Tiaras & Tequila event on May 24.

The highly anticipated fundraiser created and hosted by Mystic Mona will take place at Grape Street Wine Bar inside Downtown Summerlin from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. and will feature psychic readings, tequila tastings, raffle prizes and more.

Registration for the social event is $25 per person and includes one margarita for the first 100 guests, a swag bag for the first 50 guests and a raffle ticket to be entered to win an array of prizes. Guests can purchase a glittering tiara to wear in honor of it being National Tiara Day for an additional $10 through the Sparkle Registration package.

Mystic Mona, as seen on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in Las Vegas, will offer five-minute psychic readings, available to all guests for $20 per reading.

Those interested can register for the event online. All proceeds from the event will go toward furthering HELP of Southern Nevada’s mission in overcoming barriers and attaining self-sufficiency through direct services, training and referral to community resources.

For those who may be unavailable to attend Tiaras & Tequila but are still interested in supporting HELP’s mission, monetary donations can be made here.

