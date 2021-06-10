Helen Toland's Las Vegas home to be recognized as historic property

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The city of Las Vegas is honoring an icon of the Historic West Side.

The city announced on Twitter that the home of Helen Toland is being added to its historic property register.

According to the city, Toland was the first African American woman to serve as a school principal in Clark County.

Tolan is one of 36 leaders and icons who will be recognized at the new Legacy Park.

The park is being built near Martin Luther King Boulevard and it’s expected to be finished late this year.

