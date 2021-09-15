Hearts Alive Village Las Vegas to open horse rescue, sanctuary

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hearts Alive Village Las Vegas announced that it is just a few months shy of the official opening of the Hearts Alive Village Horse Rescue & Sanctuary, the first of its kind in Las Vegas.

The nonprofit organization says plans for a horse rescue and sanctuary were accelerated when Hearts Alive Village learned of Annie, a beautiful, undernourished and neglected horse, and her grave conditions.

Annie was found abandoned and starving next to her sister, who was already deceased, along with five goats and a dog.

All seven animals were in desperate need of a home, food and medical care. Hearts Alive Village says it couldn’t say no and knew something needed to be done immediately.

“These poor creatures were in desperate need and we stepped in to offer them a brand-new life where they will never be vulnerable again,” said Christy Stevens, founder and executive director of Hearts Alive Village. “We are happy to report that with the help of our amazing Hearts Alive Village Horse Rescue Team and Desert Pines Equine, Annie and the other animals are all doing incredibly well. Annie has even gained over 150 pounds in the 14 days she’s been with our team!”

Now, Hearts Alive Village says it's busy constructing its Horse Rescue facility on over four and a half acres, just minutes off U.S. 95 at Kyle Canyon.

The barn, scheduled to open this fall, will be equipped with a state-of-the-art environment including horse stocks to make on-site veterinary care safe and efficient.

In addition to Annie and her friends, the new facility will even have extra space for goats, donkeys, pigs and more domestic animals.