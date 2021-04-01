Hearts Alive Village hosting Community Vaccine Clinic

Hearts Alive Village Las Vegas has teamed up with Tim Maudsley State Farm to provide life-saving vaccines to dogs and cats in Las Vegas.

On April 18, Hearts Alive Village will host a Community Vaccine Clinic at their Animal Clinic to provide owned animals in Las Vegas with vaccines and microchips.

Core vaccines are normally administered for less than $100, protecting pets from unnecessary suffering and preventing astronomical treatment costs if a pet should fall ill with one of these preventable diseases.

For example, parvovirus treatment for dogs can cost upwards of $2,000... and there's no guarantee that they'll survive. Unfortunately, the sad fact is that many Las Vegas pet parents can't afford the cost of vaccines for their beloved pets. Seniors, Veterans, and those living on a limited budget are struggling to keep a roof over their heads and food on their plates (especially during the pandemic). Many people are forced to leave their pets unprotected.

Hearts Alive Village is a 501(c)3 animal rescue focused on keeping pets in their original homes whenever possible by providing solutions for struggling pet owners.

In addition to their rescue and adoption services, they have a variety of owner support programs such as their pet food bank and affordable, full-service veterinary care. Started in 2013, the rescue has now saved more than 4,770 animals from being lost in the shelter system, and thousands of others from ever entering it in the first place.

This Community Vaccination clinic will be held on April 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the rescue’s Animal Clinic – 3250 N. Decatur Blvd. Core vaccines will be offered including DAPP and Rabies for dogs and FVRCP and Rabies for cats.

There is limited availability and appointments are required.

Call (702)-780-0002 before April 16 to schedule.