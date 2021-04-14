Harbor hosting free, drive-through clothing giveaway

Clark County and community partners that support the Harbor Juvenile Assessment Center program are hosting a free, drive-through resource event for families on April 24, 8 a.m. to noon, at the Harbor’s location at 861 N. Mojave Road, off Washington Avenue.

New or gently-used clothing and snacks will be given away at the event while supplies last. Staff from Clark County’s Department of Juvenile Justice Services and other agencies that support Harbor also will be available to offer information about the program’s services and do assessments.

The Harbor offers counseling, mentoring, tutoring and other services to prevent youth from entering the juvenile justice system by helping families cope with problem behavior or delinquency before issues potentially escalate into more serious trouble.

There now are four Harbor locations serving the Las Vegas Valley seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Other locations are: 3001 N. Martin Luther King Blvd., south of Cheyenne Avenue; 2000 E. Flamingo Road east of Spencer Street in the Greystone Building complex; 6161 W. Charleston Boulevard in Building 2 off Jones Boulevard on the state of Nevada’s Department of Health and Human Services campus.

Multiple community partners support the Harbor’s operations and provide services to clients including the Clark County School District, the state of Nevada, courts, police departments and local cities, and Eagle Quest, Three Square and other nonprofit organizations.

Signs that a youth may need help include anxiety, drug or alcohol use, isolation, bullying, changes in behavior, and truancy and absenteeism from school. The Truancy Prevention Outreach Program (TPOP) evolved from the Harbor’s collaboration with families and community partners, and is designed to address underlying causes of truancy and chronic absenteeism, which are recognized as significant obstacles to student achievement and success in life.

To learn more visit their website or call (702) 455-6912.