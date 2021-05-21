Hakkasan, OMNIA nightclubs expand weekly lineups in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Global hospitality company Hakkasan Group is set to expand its weekly nightlife offerings with the return of its industry night parties at two of its top-rated nightclubs located on the Las Vegas Strip.

Hakkasan Nightclub, located at MGM Grand, and OMNIA Nightclub, located at Caesars Palace, extend their days of operation to include their celebrated industry nights.

Hakkasan Nightclub will expand its days of operations to Thursdays through Saturdays starting May 27.

OMNIA Nightclub will expand its offerings to include Tuesdays beginning June 8.