LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hakkasan the club at MGM Grand, is back open.

But it's not what you are used to.

The club is now a lounge because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Reservations are required.

Like always, you need to be 21 or older to get in.

Hakkasan will be open Friday and Saturday nights starting at 10:30 p.m.