Grimaldi’s Pizzeria launching donation campaign for Child Abuse Prevention month

With incidents of child abuse on the rise due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing awareness to this national issue is more important than ever as we head into Child Abuse Prevention Month this April.

In fact, the United States has one of the worst records among industrialized nations – every year more than 3.6 million referrals are made to child protection agencies involving more than 6.6 million children.

For the duration of the month, beloved national pizza chain Grimaldi’s Pizzeria will launch a donation campaign across 41 locations to raise funds for Childhelp, one of the nation’s leading non-profit organizations dedicated to prevention, intervention, treatment and community outreach related to child abuse.

From April 1-30, Grimaldi’s Pizzeria restaurants nationwide will offer bounce back cards to match guests’ donations to Childhelp. Bounce back cards will be gifted in increments of $5 up to a total of $25 per visit. The Grimaldi’s campaign to support Childhelp adds another dimension to the brand’s longstanding efforts to bring awareness to and raise funds for issues facing children across the country.

The company has also proudly partnered with non-profit Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign for more than 10 years.

All Grimaldi’s locations nationwide are currently open for dine-in and/or patio dining in compliance with federal, state and local guidelines and with strict safety protocols in place.

