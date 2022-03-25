Greater Las Vegas Chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc host virtual comedy fundraiser for youth

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Greater Las Vegas Chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc will host a virtual comedy fundraiser for youth and scholarships on March 26.

The organization aims to "enhance and enrich the lives of youth and adults through national programs and projects."

The comedy show's theme is "Bow Ties, Brims & Stilettos."

Organizers say all proceeds will support scholarships and community programs.

Those who attend have a chance to win a grand prize.

To learn more about The Greater Las Vegas Chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc and this event, click here.