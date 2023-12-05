Granddaughter of legendary activist's home in Historic Westside renovated; $160k grant provided for homes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A $160,000 grant from Wells Fargo will help fund the construction of homes in the Historic Westside and help renovate the home of a late 19th-century activist's granddaughter.

Monday, Wells Fargo volunteers and Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada renovated the home of Alfreda Ferrell. Officials say Ferrell is the granddaughter of African-American journalist and civil rights activist Ida B. Wells-Barnett.

Wells Fargo/Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada Wells Fargo provided a grant that will help start construction of homes in the Historic Westside, and along with the Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada, helped renovate Ferell's home.



Wells-Barnett was active in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

"She was a powerful voice, fighting for the rights of African Americans and women," officials said.

According to a media release, the City of Las Vegas brought electrical power to the house up to code and also cleaned the yard.

NHSSN, along with contractors Validity Construction and B&H Construction, began renovating the house with the Wells Fargo volunteers. They moved the Ferrell family belongings to storage and assisted with landscaping.

Wells Fargo/Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada Wells Fargo provided a grant that will help start construction of homes in the Historic Westside, and along with the Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada, helped renovate Ferell's home.



Construction of single-family homes in the Historic Westside is said to start in 2024.

NHSSN is a housing developer with 216 housing units scattered throughout Southern Nevada. For more information, visit their website.