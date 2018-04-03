Grand opening of The Mercer will benefit follow-up clinic

The principals of StoryBook Homes, Wayne and Catherine Laska, have announced the grand opening of The Mercer-Las Vegas, the Laska’s first resort-style community in southwest Las Vegas which is redefining apartment living in Southern Nevada.

The 175-unit community located at the corner of Tropicana Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive, will officially debut to the public during a special open house on April 5 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The public is invited to browse the four-story facility, tour the apartment homes, experience the grounds and rooftop deck, and to dine on award-winning barbecue. Live music will be provided by Hal Savar Experience. During the grand opening, guests will have the opportunity to meander throughout The Mercer which offers one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well townhouse and penthouse units, with Las Vegas Strip or mountain views.

This special grand opening event, open to the general public, will raise funds in support of the StoryBook Homes Long-Term Follow-Up Clinic which addresses the unique medical, social and emotional needs of childhood cancer survivors long after they have been cured. This is the only clinic in the State of Nevada specifically designed to meet the needs of childhood cancer survivors. The clinic is operated by Cure 4 The Kids Foundation.

Tickets for the fundraiser are $60 per person or two for $100 and are available at http://bit.ly/MercerLVOpening.