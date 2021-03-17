Grand Canal Shoppes welcomes back Streetmosphere entertainment

As spring quickly approaches, Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas is thrilled to welcome the return of its famed Streetmosphere entertainment offerings.

As guests make their way through the Venice-inspired, enchanted cobblestone streets, they will be able to once again enjoy the complimentary entertainment provided by the Streetmosphere cast, but now in a new and reimagined way.

The beloved entertainment offerings at The Shoppes have provided unique captivating moments for guests since 1999, when The Venetian Resort first opened its doors to welcome guests from around the world, and now the legendary destination has reimagined the renowned program and welcomes back the complimentary ambient performances just in time for spring.

Known for its beauty inspired by the Renaissance period, the Streetmosphere cast will now be donning looks that are reminiscent of the historic style yet fused with chic, fashion-forward designs and stylings, while the music program provides an updated sound that honors Italian traditions yet mixes contemporary rhythms.

The talented cast featuring a variety of talented local musicians, will now bring a Pop Opera style sound that borrows the classical operatic genre and reimagines pop favorites that are sure to bring the musicians to life to tell a unique story for all to enjoy.

The return of Streetmosphere at The Shoppes is being welcomed back in a phased and safe manner. This spring, guests will be able to enjoy a sense of discovery as atmosphere entertainment can be uncovered throughout their visit. With three designated locations throughout the property, a limited cast will provide atmospheric delight for guests and families alike during phase one.

The complimentary entertainment will float throughout the property as stanchioned performance areas have been created, some with fixed seating, to allow for proper social distancing between the cast and guests to ensure a safe, yet enjoyable experience for all.

Streetmosphere will be available throughout the day every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 7:30 p.m.

The second phase of the Streetmosphere return will continue throughout the year, dependent on compliance with government restrictions, and will look to introduce a larger cast and additional performances.

