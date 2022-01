LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 64th annual Grammy Awards are being moved to Las Vegas while also being rescheduled.

The show is currently planned to be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3 from 5-8:30 p.m. PT on CBS and will be available to stream and be on-demand.

Comedian and host Trevor Noah will return to host the Grammy Awards.

The show is moving from Los Angeles and its original date of Jan. 31 amid growing concerns surrounding the omicron variant.