Goodwill of Southern Nevada hosts second annual 'Christmas in July' event

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Goodwill of Southern Nevada, along with the Henderson Fire Department and Henderson Police Department, completed their second annual “Christmas in July” event at Goodwill’s Stephanie location.

Children from FEAT: Families for Effective Autism Treatment, Nevada PEP and HopeLink of Southern Nevada nonprofit organizations were invited to experience a mid-year holiday-themed shopping experience.

“This event was born as a way to give back to a community suffering through a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic and proved so rewarding we wanted to keep it going,” said Rick Neal, CEO of Goodwill of Southern Nevada. “As record unemployment rates swept across the region during the lockdown, Goodwill was able to see first-hand the impacts that loss of income can have on a person and family. All of us here at Goodwill hope that these annual events can help families who continue to struggle because of the pandemic.”

50 children were welcomed by first responders, a fire truck and snow. Children were then partnered with a first responder and received a shopping bag which they filled with clothes, toys and more.

Henderson Mayor Debra March was there and thanked first responders for taking the time to give back to the community and join this charitable event.