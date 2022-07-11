LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Friday, Goodwill of Southern Nevada said they celebrated the graduation of its second cohort of their 90-day medical assistant program.

Twelve students are said to continue their education through 1,400 hours of on-the-job training. After successful completion, they can be hired into an MA I position according to a press release.

MA's will the opportunity to continue to grow and develop through Intermountain’s Career Ladder where they can be promoted to a MA II, MA III, or coach.

For more information, visit this website.