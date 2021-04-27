Girls on the Run LV to host virtual movie night

On June 12, Girls on the Run (GOTR) Las Vegas will host a virtual movie night to celebrate the 20th anniversary of LUNAFEST, the virtual festival of short films created by and for women.

Viewers can participate by tuning in online to enjoy a curated selection of short films suitable for all ages and a talk with some of those involved with the films themselves.

In partnership with LUNA Bar, the virtual movie night will be available from 12 p.m. on June 12 to 12 p.m. on June 14.

All proceeds will benefit Girls on the Run Las Vegas.

Girls on the Run Las Vegas is sponsored by Athleta, a brand that designs clothing that integrates performance and technical features for active women and girls. Althleta has locations in Henderson and Summerlin.

The cost is $25 to access the virtual film festival.

Click here to register for LUNAFEST benefiting Girls on the Run Las Vegas.