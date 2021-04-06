Girls on the Run Las Vegas to host virtual 5K run

Girls on the Run Las Vegas (GOTR) invites the Las Vegas community to get moving by participating in their second virtual 5K.

Participants will complete the 5K any time between May 1 and May 31 at a location of their choice. All participants are encouraged to run, walk, skate, scooter or roll to complete the virtual race in support of Girls on the Run.

This season’s celebratory virtual event will take place with 68 girls from 8 different sites around the valley, as well as their adult running buddies, community runners and a cheering section.

All runners will receive race bibs and medals from Girls on the Run Las Vegas.

Each year, Girls on the Run hosts two 5K events, gathering young girls from elementary and middle schools in Clark County to accomplish one common goal—to be healthy, confident and joyful. Each girl runs with an adult Running Buddy who runs alongside them during the 5K.

Girls currently participating in the Spring Season 2021 GOTR LV program are already registered to run the virtual 5K.

Anyone can register as a community runner if they are not registered as a Running Buddy or affiliated with a current GOTR LV program participant.

This celebratory, non-competitive event marks the conclusion of a season-long, experienced-based curriculum designed to develop confidence, friendship, strength and emotional and spiritual health in young girls—all while integrating running.

The program provides participants with a sense of accomplishment and instills the value of goal-setting at a young age.

Click here to register as a community runner.