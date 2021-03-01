Girls Athletic Leadership School continues to go strong in Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An all-girls charter school dedicated to STEM is still going strong.

13 Action News dropped in on a class at Girls Athletic Leadership School last week while they were building huts.

They started as blueprints, and now the prototypes will be put to the test against hurricane-level conditions.

After that, they'll begin construction on a larger scale.

GALS first opened last year, and aside from STEM it also teaches students leadership skills and guides them for future college and career choices.

"They find sisterhood here. As some of the students have expressed. The girls support one another, and so it's a place where they can be themselves. This is a school where it's cool to get good grades. And work to prepare themselves for the future." said Jennifer McCloskey, the founder of GALS.

The school is currently open for enrollment for next year.

It's for grades six through eight.