Girl Scouts selling cookies at local Walmart and Sam's Club locations

Beginning this weekend and lasting through March 28, Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada will sell Girl Scout cookies at in-person cookie booths at local Walmart and Sam’s Club stores.

Following strict COVID-19 safety guidelines, local Girl Scout troops will sell the world-famous cookies at in-person booths for the first time since the start of the global pandemic.

In January, the annual cookie sale pivoted to sales via online orders and partnerships with GrubHub and Green Valley Grocery.

Staying consistent with pricing from 2020, Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, and Savannah Smiles can be purchased for $5 a box. The two specialty flavors Girl Scout S’mores and Toffee-tastics for $6 a box.

A 100% of the proceeds from each sale will benefit local Girl Scout troops.

Want to support local Girl Scouts but don't want the temptation of extra calories? There's an option to purchase cookies for donation to Delivering with Dignity, a program that delivers high-quality prepared meals directly to the most vulnerable individuals and families in the Las Vegas Valley.

Now through March 30, you can also round up your Walmart purchase on online or in-app transaction to the nearest dollar to benefit local Girl Scouts. Look for the Round Up option at checkout.