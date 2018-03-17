Girl battling brain tumor gets adorable puppy through Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada

Katherine Jarvis
5:43 PM, Mar 16, 2018

Make-A-Wish and Puppy Boutique Las Vegas fulfilled the wish of 9-year-old Nadia Wiggins, a local Make-Wish child who is battling a brain tumor.

A girl battling a brain tumor got a visit from Garth Brooks Friday. Well, Garth Brooks the puggle puppy.

Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada and Puppy Boutique Las Vegas fulfilled the wish of 9-year-old Nadia Wiggins. She had long wished for a puppy and got the pug and beagle mix. 

Banfield Pet Hospital rolled out the red carpet for the meeting between Nadia and new puppy. As part of Nadia's wish, Banfield is providing a year of preventive care.

Nadia hopes to train the dog as a therapy dog to give back to other kids who have experienced health challenges.

