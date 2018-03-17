Girl battling brain tumor gets adorable puppy through Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada

A girl battling a brain tumor got a visit from Garth Brooks Friday. Well, Garth Brooks the puggle puppy.

9 year old Nadia wanted a Pug puppy for a wish from Make A Wish. Find out what plans she has with him tonight on #13actionnews. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/MfiOsSt9aH — Jason Harvey (@HunkyHarvey13) March 16, 2018

Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada and Puppy Boutique Las Vegas fulfilled the wish of 9-year-old Nadia Wiggins. She had long wished for a puppy and got the pug and beagle mix.

Banfield Pet Hospital rolled out the red carpet for the meeting between Nadia and new puppy. As part of Nadia's wish, Banfield is providing a year of preventive care.

Nadia hopes to train the dog as a therapy dog to give back to other kids who have experienced health challenges.