Get your pet camera-ready — The Nevada SPCA's 6th annual Pet Calendar Contest fundraiser opens in June

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Does your pet have what it takes to be a model? The Nevada SPCA wants to know.

The 6th annual Pet Calendar Contest fundraiser, hosted by the Nevada SPCA, will kick off in early June.

Winning pets will receive a professional mini photo session by Pet Project by Jess to get them camera-ready for the calendar.

Think your pet is ready for their close-up? The Nevada SPCA is looking to feature:



Five dogs

Five cats

Two small animals (such as bunnies, guinea pigs, and rats)

Organizers say that “pets do not have to be adopted from Nevada SPCA to join the fun. This contest is open to all beloved pets with a flair for the camera.”

Submissions open June 2 and will accept photo entries until June 14. Only one pet may be included per entry, and people are not allowed to be in submitted photos. Entries cost $20, guaranteeing both a copy of the calendar and a spot for your pet inside on the calendar’s collage page, regardless of winning.

Public voting begins June 16. You can vote for your favorite entries with a $1 donation directly benefiting Nevada SPCA’s programs for animals.

“This contest has become such a fun, competitive, and creative annual fundraiser. We really love being unique an we want this to stand out. People can expect really bright, colorful, and bold themes for every featured pet.” — Amy Lee, Nevada SPCA communications manager

The Nevada SPCA encourages those in the running to share their pet’s page on social media to build excitement and support.

Click here for more rules and information about the calendar contest.