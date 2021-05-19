Gentlemen by Choice to host Color Run in North Las Vegas

This year, Gentlemen by Choice (GBC), is hosting the Color Run at Ty’s Place on May 29 at 7 a.m.

The event is sponsored by Richmond Homes and is the first of its kind to be held in North Las Vegas.

The charity event will support GBC’s work providing personal development and leadership training for at-risk youth, while commemorating the two-year anniversary of Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson.

All event proceeds directly support youth who participate in GBC’s programming and other activities at the Ty’s Place facility in North Las Vegas. The event features commemorative t-shirts, wristbands, refreshments, and more.

A number of community leaders and local officials are expected in attendance.

Tickets start at $15 for individuals.

They can be purchased online or by calling (702) 550-3015.