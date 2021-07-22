Fundraiser inspired by Las Vegas girl who beat cancer twice

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local fundraiser meant to help beat childhood cancer is being inspired by a young Las Vegas girl who beat cancer twice.

Addie Stuart is a fighter. She has had two brain tumors and is a two-time cancer survivor. She’ll tell you the staff at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital helped her have some fun along the way.

“They were just trying to make me feel better,” Addie said. “When I go to the room I get to play with PlayDoh.”

"She actually would cry when we’d leave St. Jude because they were so good to her,” said Heather Stuart, Addie’s mother.

Heather credits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for giving her daughter a fighting chance.

“We spent three months there, so we had to up and leave our home and our stability. Once we made it to St. Jude, they paid for our airfare, they paid for our housing, they paid for all the medical care. We really didn’t have a bill and she had the best care possible,” Heather said.

Rara’s Cookie Co. and Berkshire Hathaway Home Services want to give many more children that same opportunity by teaming up to sell unicorn cookies -- Addie’s favorite animal.

KTNV RaRa's cookies

10% of the cookie sales will go towards research at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Realtor Michele Sullivan will match every dollar donated on behalf of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.

The donations will go towards finding cures and saving children like Addie.

The unicorn cookies are on sale through the end of September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness month.