Freed's Bakery to host meet and greet with 'Vegas Cakes' cast

Freed’s Bakery, of Food Network’s “Vegas Cakes,” will celebrate season two of its hit show with a cast meet and greet from 3 until 5 p.m. on Monday, April 2.

In addition to getting to know the stars of “Vegas Cakes,” fans and visitors may enjoy a complimentary “Vegas Cakes” shortbread cookie in preparation for the season’s premiere episode which will take place that night at 10 p.m. EST on Food Network. Freed’s Bakery merchandise including T-shirts and sweaters will also be available for purchase.

Stars of the show including owner Max Fried, Sarah Fusco and Anthony Fusco will be available for photos and autographs. Other members of the featured cast to attend will include Brittnee, Sonny, Aubrey, Kristen and Raul.