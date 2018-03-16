Freed's Bakery offers special egg bread for Easter

Freed's Bakery is putting a literal twist on Easter eggs from March 29 through April 1.

The bakery, which has been featured on the Food Network show "Vegas Cakes," is offering Easter egg bread, complete with colored, hard-boiled eggs braided into a sweet egg bread.

Freed's is also offering traditional hot cross buns - a sweet egg bread bun blended with chopped dried fruit and topped with sugar icing.

You can get Easter egg bread for $9.95 each, and hot cross buns at $1.35 per bun or $13.95 for a dozen.

Quantities are limited for holiday offerings. The bakery will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

