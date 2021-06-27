'Free Tax Prep Days' helping Southern Nevadans with new tax laws

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Helping Las Vegas area residents save money and get the most out of tax changes.

This weekend the IRS and the Nevada Free Taxes Coalition are holding an event called "Free tax prep days."

They're helping low-income residents file their taxes for free and making sure they get their advance child tax credit starting next month.

Congressman Steven Horsford was on hand today, he serves on the ways and means committee which oversees the IRS.

The child tax credit gives families up to $300 per month for every child under 6 or $250 for kids 6 to 17.

If you aren't required to file taxes there is a way to sign up online.

"Free Tax Prep Days" continues tomorrow and then again on July 9th and 10th.

For more information visit NVFreeTaxes.org.