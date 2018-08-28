Free public art workshop series

Clark County Parks and Recreation’s Public Art Office is proud to present Sarah Conley Odenkirk in a free public art professional education workshop that is the first of many public art workshops the County is providing to the Southern Nevada community.

The class, which runs from 10 a.m. to noon followed by an hour-long question-and-answer period, will be held on the following two dates:

Sept. 8 at the Doc Pearson Community Center at 1625 W Carey Ave. in North Las Vegas.

Sept. 9 at the Clark County Government Center at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas.

Odenkirk has practiced law in the area of fine art for more than 20 years. She advises clients in transactional matters related to the arts in the private and public realms. In 2015, Odenkirk founded the Art Law Resource network (https://www.artlawresource.com/), an online database that provides access to a carefully selected group of experienced professionals who provide legal services to the art community.

At the same time as she maintained her legal practice, from 2013 to 2017, Odenkirk was the Associate Director of the Sotheby’s Institute of Art’s Art Business and Arts Management master’s degree programs at Claremont Graduate University, where she was instrumental in developing the curriculum, ran several conferences on art law and community engagement topics, and was the Professor for Legal Foundations; Public Art; International Transactions; and Cultural Property and Restitution.

For more information, contact Mickey Sprott at mickey1@ClarkCountyNV.gov.