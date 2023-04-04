Free microchip implant for pets, blanket donation event at Arizona Charlie's on Decatur

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Arizona Charlie's on Decatur is partnering with Paws for the Cause to host a free microchip event for pets.

The event is planned to start at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. on Sataurday, April 8.

During those hours, those in the valley can bring their pets to get microchipped for free. It's the first Paws for the Cause event since the pandemic.

The microchips are provided by the Animal Foundation and they will be implanted by veterinarians from the Veterinary Centers of America.

During the event, The Animal Foundation will also be collecting new, or gently used blankets to warm animals as they wait for adoption.

Those who bring their pet to get microchipped or donate a blanket will received an Arizona Charlie's branded leash and a True Rewards new sign-up offer.

The address of the event is 740 S. Decatur Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89107.