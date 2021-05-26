Free Lyft credit being offered for Memorial Day Weekend

The Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities is offering $15,000 in free Lyft credit to encourage safe and sober driving behaviors across Nevada’s roadways throughout Memorial Day weekend, May 28 – 31.

In an ongoing effort to reach the ultimate goal of Zero, the landmark coalition is committed to curbing the trend and eliminating needless fatalities on Las Vegas’ roadways and beyond.

Beginning 6 p.m. on May 28 – to 6 p.m. May 31 the Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities will offer $5 off one Lyft ride to the first 3,000 new and existing users.

The limited-time offer can be accessed within the Lyft mobile app with code SMARTRIDE2021, while supplies last.

To learn more about Zero Fatalities and their efforts in Nevada, please email zerofatalities@kirvindoak.com.