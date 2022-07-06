Free finance classes in Las Vegas offered by library district, Chase

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Free financial health workshops are available in Clark County through a new partnership between the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District and Chase.

Classes are on offer at 11 library district branches and will cover topics including protecting your identity and building your financial future, the library district announced in a press release.

The program is called the "Money Smart Series with Chase Bank" and will be led by Malika El Bakkal Lees, community outreach manager at Chase in Las Vegas.

"The goal is to deliver tools and resources that focus on financial health to help address the racial wealth gap," a library spokesperson said.

Lees' position with Chase is said to be one of 150 the company created to focus on financial health in underserved populations, the release states.

“I’m working with the community to listen to their local concerns, identify ways to break down barriers, and help our customers understand how to build their financial and economic power to achieve their goals,” Lees said.

Workshops led by Lees will cover a range of topics, including:



Protecting your identity and other assets

Building your financial future

Credit reports and scores

Making housing decisions

Financial preparation and recovery

Borrowing basics

Managing your debt

Using credit cards

The classes will be available at the following libraries:



Centennial Hills Library

Clark County Library

East Las Vegas Library

Enterprise Library

Laughlin Library

Mesquite Library

Sahara West Library

Summerlin Library

Sunrise Library

West Charleston Library

Windmill Library

Dates, times and additional information is available through the library district's event calendar here.