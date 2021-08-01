Watch
Free bike helmets to Las Vegas valley kids in need

This year, many families are struggling to make ends meet. But a back-to-school drive in Las Vegas on Saturday specifically focused on kids in foster homes.
Posted at 7:07 PM, Jul 31, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition is doing what it can to help students in the Las Vegas valley.

The organization says about 12,800 kids ride a bike to and from Clark County School District schools.

The group is offering parents who are struggling financially a free bike helmet for their children.

Parents and guardians interested in getting a helmet for their child should send an e-mail to info@snvbc.org.

To learn more about the Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition, visit snvbc.org.

