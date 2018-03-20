Free admission to Springs Preserve Wednesday for Nevada Museum Showcase

Admission is free to the Springs Preserve Wednesday as part of the Nevada Museum Showcase.

This event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. brings together 20 different museums from across the state to one location, while displaying Nevada’s cultural community and history. Each museum will provide a taste of its unique collections, exhibits, and experiences.

The showcase is jointly hosted by the Springs Preserve and Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas.

The showcase includes Clark County Museum System, Discovery Children’s Museum, Fleischmann Planetarium, Las Vegas Natural History Museum, Las Vegas News Bureau, Lost City Museum, National Atomic Testing Museum, Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Nevada Museum of Art, Nevada State Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada State Railroad Museum Boulder City, Museum of Gaming History, Springs Preserve, Sunnyside Museum in Round Mountain, The Burlesque Hall of Fame, The Mob Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, The Neon Museum, Tonopah Mining Park, UNLV Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art and Wilbur D. May Center.

Regular fees do apply to tickets for the Butterfly Habitat and train and bike rentals.