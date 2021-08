LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Four Peaks Brewing Company is donating school supplies to teachers here in Nevada.

Tomorrow, they will be at the Teacher Exchange store on Maryland Parkway to distribute 400 kits to teachers.

If you are a teacher, you can register on the company's website to reserve a kit.

The kits can be picked up between 9 and 11 a.m. Saturday. In addition, one CCSD teacher will receive a $1,000 grant for school supplies.

Click here for more information.