Foundation hosted free dental care event at Rancho High School for those uninsured, low income

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation held a free dental care event Sunday.

The event was on a first come, first serve basis. The service was only available to those with low income and also those who are uninsured.

The dental outreach event was held at Rancho High School.

"There are many people who can not afford dental, there are people who cannot afford insurance," said Shane Nguyen, a volunteer. "There are people who are in pain, we just want to change people's lives one at a time."

A press release about the event said 20 local dentists provided their care to help hundreds of people of all ages!

100 dental students also volunteered their time.