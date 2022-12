LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Getting the chance of a lifetime.

20 former patients from UMC Children's Hospital got to showcase their hockey skills.

It all happened Monday during a special "Player of the Day" event at City National Arena.

Kids signed honorary contracts before joining the Vegas Golden Knights on the ice for some skating lessons.

"I was excited because I've been looking forward to this day," said Astyn, a 5th grader. "Not many people get to come here and skate here with all these people."