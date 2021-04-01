Former 13 Action News producer makes Vegas Inc.'s '40 Under 40'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — They're young, they're successful and they are making a difference here in Southern Nevada.

Tonight we are getting a sneak peek at Vegas Inc.'s 40 Under 40. This is the 21st year Vegas Inc. has published the esteemed list of trailblazers inside Las Vegas Weekly.

"We're looking for not just accomplished business professionals but someone that is also a dedicated supporter of the Las Vegas community," said Greenspun Special Publications Manager Jennifer Inaba.

Inaba says they have some amazing winners this year including DeAndre Esteen, the assistant vice president of communications at Barclays in Henderson.

Esteen started his career right here at 13 Action News as a news producer but he found his true calling in helping others when he started working for local nonprofits.

Now, at 38 years old, Esteen leads the charge of philanthropic efforts for Barclays.

"I feel very passionate," said Esteen.

"I am from here so this is my community, so being able to work with such a great organization and work with such great people to do some really awesome things in our community," said Esteen, "I mean it's really rewarding."

You can read more about Esteen and the other winners in Las Vegas Weekly! The special issue comes out Thursday.