Food and smoke detector giveaway in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada (NHSSN) is partnering with the City of Henderson, The Just One Project, and Lowes for a special pop-up event.

On June 5 from 8 am until supplies last, NHSSN’s Community Building and Engagement Committee and its partners will be providing free food boxes and smoke detectors at the Henderson Fire Training Center, 401 Parkson Rd.

No registration is necessary, but it is first-come-first-served.

Food boxes and smoke detectors will be limited to one each per household