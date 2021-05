LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Honored for stopping crime in Southern Nevada.

The Criminalistic Bureau of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department will be honored at its fourth annual Hidden Heroes Gala at the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.

The Gratitude Project was founded by Nami Oneda in the wake of the tragedy of 1 October.

First responders were recognized for their selfless heroism, but Nami felt there were many behind the scenes who were not recognized, so she started the Hidden Heroes Gala in 2018.