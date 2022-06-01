Feeding CCSD kids during the summer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Summer should be filled with fun and sun, a break from the rigorous studies of the school year. Summer shouldn’t be filled with worry and hunger.

That’s where Three Square Food Bank’s “Meet Up and Eat Up program” steps in. Filling the gap between spring and fall for students who get free or reduced lunch.

Three Square director of operations Maurice Johnson says "Some kids get to go on vacation and have a great time. Unfortunately, some other kids don’t get a chance to eat. That’s why this program was birthed. To get food to these kids during the hot summer months."

Free nutritious meals will be served daily at various locations across the valley for children 18 years and younger. You can find the meals at libraries, day camps, rec centers, and apartment complexes. Three Square can travel to reach kids near home.

"It’s one less thing that the parent has to be concerned about. Whether or not their kid is going to eat. Once they’ve identified the dates and times in which they can get their child to one of those locations, that’s covered. There are so many other things that they have to focus on as being a parent," says Johnson.

There will be a 20 meal rotation menu through August 5. Locations will serve breakfast, lunch, or both.

Three Square will package roughly 35,000 meals this summer. The meals are given out on a first come, first serve basis.

LIST OF LOCATIONS