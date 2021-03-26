Faith Lutheran Middle School students help multiple nonprofits

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 700 middle school students are volunteering for multiple nonprofits.

It's part of the annual Middle School Service Event at Faith Lutheran Middle & High School.

For more than a decade the school has hosted the event around Thanksgiving.

This year it was pushed back and students need to stay on campus.

But their good deeds will be felt across our community.

This morning, kids were packing hygiene bags, food packages and even making fleece blankets for those in need.

Some are even writing cards of encouragement for people in rehabilitation centers and social services.

The school says the annual event teaches students the importance of giving back to their community and serving others.