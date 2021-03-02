Ethel M Chocolates unveils NASCAR paint scheme, donates to Three Square Food Bank

Ethel M Chocolates celebrated all things Las Vegas in the brand’s own unique way.

The craft chocolate division of Mars Wrigley unveiled the brand’s very first paint scheme that will be featured on fellow Las Vegas native Kyle Busch’s No.18 Toyota Camry during the NASCAR Cup Series race on March 7 in Las Vegas.

The hometown duo has teamed up for the special paint scheme that celebrates Ethel M Chocolates’ momentous 40th anniversary of making hand crafted chocolates in the desert. The Ethel M Chocolates’ 40th Anniversary Toyota Camry marks the first appearance from the premium chocolatier across NASCAR’s top three series.

To further commemorate Ethel M Chocolates’ 40th anniversary, the brand also announced a donation of 40,000 meals to Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas, using their involvement in the race weekend to help those in the Las Vegas community who are most in need.

To further build on Mars Wrigley’s purpose to create better moments and more smiles, Ethel M is inviting fans to visit Kyle Busch’s No.18 Ethel M Chocolates 40th Anniversary Toyota Camry on March 6.

The car will be on display outside of the Flagship Store and Cactus Garden in Henderson, Nev., where residents will have the opportunity to see it in a socially distanced environment and take their own photos with the car.

Reservations are free but required to come out and see the car and can be made here.