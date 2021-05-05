Ethel M Chocolates’ Botanical Cactus Garden nominated by USA Today

Ethel M Chocolates’ Botanical Cactus Garden, located on the grounds of the Ethel M Chocolates Factory in Henderson Nevada, has been nominated in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for the nations favorite botanical garden.

Ethel M Chocolates' breathtaking Botanical Cactus Garden is Nevada's largest and is the only botanical garden from the state featured in the list. The Botanical Cactus Garden is home to over 300 species of plants including ornamental, cacti, and other succulents native to the American Southwest, and desert trees and shrubs from the Southwestern United States, Australia, and South America.

Readers can vote for Ethel M Chocolates to be crowned America’s favorite botanical garden here , now through May 24 at noon.

Residents, and those visiting, can come and see the award nominated Botanical Cactus Garden in all its glory, simply by visiting Ethel M Chocolates at the factory location in Henderson, Nevada.

Bookings can also be made to attend a guided tour of the Cactus Garden followed by a tasting experience.